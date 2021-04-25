Rodrigo ‘Kazula’ Vargas achieves his first victory in the UFC

Mexican Rodrigo ‘Kazula’ Vargas entered the UFC cage for the third time looking for his first victory in the Octagon. In front of him was rookie Zhu Rong who came in with a 10-win streak in the WLF.

Vargas came out with the pressure to win and had a rival in front of him who arrived as a favorite. In fact, Rong is one of the new Chinese talents that the UFC seeks to project to the international market. ‘Kazula’ spoiled the oriental’s debut and signed his best performance in the UFC octagon.

This fight started a little slow, with both fighters looking to find their rhythm little by little. Vargas began to throw more punches but not very effectively, while Zhu seemed to wait for his moment to explode. Initially it was Rong who connected the highest percentage of his punches, but Rodrigo responded with kicks to the leg. Little by little ‘Kazula’ began to impose its rhythm and connect more volume.

By the second episode, the Chinese had already learned leg kicks. Rong caught one and took advantage of it to get a takedown. However, it would be ‘Kazula’ who would take advantage as a tight guillotine would fit. For moments it seemed that submission would take place but the Chinese managed to survive. The grip was broken and they returned to the vertical, Vargas took advantage and returned to fit the submission. This time Rong managed to escape a little faster and tried to take the Mexican’s back but could not.

By the third, the fight returned to the semi slow pace of the beginning. Rong landed some right hands, but the Mexican’s boxing kept him in control of the distance. One of those right hands from Zhu shook Vargas and from then on Rodrigo would rely on his effective jab to keep Rong at bay. Almost at the end of the fight, the Chinese got a knockdown and sought to punish Vargas at the canvas but it was not enough to snatch the victory from ‘Kazula’ Vargas.

