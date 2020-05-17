Rodrigo González Fáez has been on radio and television working in the TO BE and in GOAL, mainly. Now, he stands out as a sports journalist on social networks, especially in Youtube, where his personal channel has more than 250,000 subscribers.

Have you always been clear that you wanted to do sports journalism?

The truth is that if. At university I said to myself, why not use what I am studying and combine it with what was my usual hobby, sports.

What do you think you need to have a good communicator?

You need work, a training base, know what you are talking about, have all points of view well controlled, and also, natural. Getting in front of the camera is showing you how you are in your day to day. I think there is a job that you have to do behind, of camaraderie, communication, journalism, to have that point of naturalness. For me it is what differentiates some communicators from others, reaching the audience.

Do you think that a sports journalist should say what team he is from?

Yes, with nuances. Because I always say that nothing happens, I am from Sporting de Gijón, everyone knows it, especially the people who have followed me for a long time. It is also true that I am neither from Barça nor Madrid. If you’re from one of those teams, I don’t think you could do what I do. Uploading a photo to Instagram with your team’s shirt would be difficult. I also believe that if you know how to perfectly separate your profession from your passion, there is no problem. As long as you are correct, consistent and above all professional, the colors, whether public or not, is secondary.

Do you consider that there is a stigma towards women journalists?

I think so, but I also believe that this stigma is gradually being broken down. And fortunately, I believe that journalism is moving towards equality, which for me is vital and is extremely important. For example, when I was presenting Mondays to the Goal, I received criticism for having women in the program. And I was hallucinating, because, what difference does it make to be told by a man or a woman. I would like there to be more sports narrators, on the field … Democratizing the media in that aspect, I think it is something necessary. It is gradually being achieved, although for me it should go faster.

What prompted you to open a YouTube account?

I am someone very curious and there came a time when I realized that we were still missing something in the analog media. And I saw that there were people who were not on the radio, on television or in the newspapers, they were on YouTube. And I said, well, just like I have an account on Twitter, Instagram … Well, let’s try it here to see how it goes. And on top of that it’s something that I love because I don’t have bosses, and the fact of having that freedom is priceless. That freedom that YouTube gives you, no other means gives you.

Would you stop making television for dedicating yourself to YouTube?

I wouldn’t mind, really. It is true that I also like TV a lot. But those new formats, new people, freedom … It’s not on television. Although I also tell you that I don’t think they overlap. Television has its audience and its audience, and on YouTube there are different people. For me, now, it has more advantage than television.

It seems that right now there is a virtual football game, what do you think of eSports?

I see them as the perfect complement to soccer. We are seeing, thanks to quarantine, many players creating content. The case of Agüero, Borja Iglesias, Courtois. And obviously eSports will never overlap with football. Comparing them I think is counterproductive. They have to support each other. Because in the very short term, I think it will be the typical immovable symbiosis.