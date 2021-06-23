Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines threatened with jail those who do not get vaccinated against COVID-19

A strong and threatening call launched this day the President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte to the population that you do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and he assured that those who do not heed his request will go to prison.

And it is that the Philippines tries to stop the contagion of the coronavirus, where about 1.3 million cases and more than 23,000 deaths have been recorded.

That is why President Duterte launched the strong threat to his citizens who are opposed to getting vaccinated.

“If he does not want to be vaccinated, I will have him arrested and then I will inject the vaccine into his buttocks,” warned Rodrigo Duterte, who has been characterized by his temperamental and controversial character.

“You choose, get vaccinated or I will have you imprisonedDuterte threatened during his televised message.

President Duterte’s threat comes after low levels were reported at coronavirus vaccination centers.

These statements by the Philippine president contrast with the statements of his officials, who assure that the vaccination is voluntary.

Although later, President Duterte wanted to soften his threats.

“Don’t get me wrong, there is a crisis in this country … it just infuriates me that the Filipinos don’t listen to the government.”, specified the president.

But he indicated that he will seek legal resources within the current emergency law to find a way to force the population to receive the dose of the drug.

Population resists the coronavirus vaccine

Many Filipinos are reluctant to get vaccinated after the 2016 controversy over a dengue vaccine promoted by the government among children and later found to increase the risk of severe symptoms in patients who had not suffered the disease in last.

To date, the country has only managed to vaccinate 2.1 million people with the full dose, out of the nation’s nearly 110 million inhabitants.

The authorities’ goal is to vaccinate 70 million people before the end of the year.

