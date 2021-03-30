Rodrigo de la Cadena composes “I started thinking” in honor of Armando Manzanero – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

The day Armando Manzanero died, Rodrigo de la Cadena was alone at home thinking about the heritage he left to Mexican music. That scenario served as inspiration to compose a song that would serve as a tribute to who qualifies as the mentor of the most important artists of his time.

“He left us all a legacy and a teaching, the only way we can give back a little is by remembering him through his work and a sonorous tribute,” he declared at a press conference.

The song is entitled I got to think, with the collaboration of Tania Libertad, Susana Zabaleta, Aranza, Carlos Cuevas, David Cavazos, Jorge El coque Muñiz, Juan Pablo Manzanero and Carlos Macias.

To rescue the essence of Manzanero’s songs, the singer-songwriter relied on the compositions of the Yucatecan. “I composed lyrics and music thinking about the style of harmonic progressions that the Master would have made.”

“If you listen to the song, try to refer to Manzanero’s style and composition technique. Melodically, harmonically and poetically it has this literary structure that was very characteristic, which was its hallmark. It seemed that all his songs were cut by the same tailor, what I tried was to pay homage to this musical structure ”.

The first to join was Carlos Cuevas, who was at home with a guitar by his side. “All my life I have sung Manzanero, I was his interpreter, he took me on a trip many times. Since I was 16 years old I have sung his songs ”.

Carlos Macías stressed that for the author of Somos novios it was an honor to hear his songs in the voice of other artists, especially since from the beginning he was a fervent defender of the dissemination of the work of composers.

Laughing, he recalled an anecdote that he lived a few years ago next to El potrillo. “Once I met Alejandro Fernández on a plane and he asked me to send greetings to the Master,” he said.

“But when I give him the message he tells me ‘what greetings or anything, tell him to record me. Greetings are useless to me, there are many debts to pay. What happiness to have been in this tribute ”.

Finally, Rodrigo announced that, either for Manzanero’s birthday or the anniversary of his death, he is planning to release the last album he recorded with him, which contains 12 unreleased songs that he shared in his lifetime.