Rodrigo Abed, famous villain in Tv Azteca novel is now a pastor | Instagram

Rodrigo Abed, who was the famous villain of a novel by Aztec TV, “When you are mine” he abandoned the show business and now dedicates himself to preaching the word of God.

He former actor He confessed that for several years he abandoned the searchlights to dedicate himself to God.

Rodrigo He commented that 10 years ago he decided to preach the word of God after feeling what he explained as a “call from the Lord”.

I answered the call that my soul felt. This is another passion that I have always had: to follow God, to seek the real Jesus, with whom I have a personal relationship.

It may interest you From coveted gallant novels to actor without fame and spiritual guide by Tania Ruiz

The well-remembered histrionic is also remembered for his participation in successful melodramas, among which the remake of “Coffee with a scent of a woman” that was later called “stands out”When you will be mine”

In said transmission, the actor He shared credits with great figures of the show such as Margarita Gralia, Evangelina Elizondo, Silvia Navarro, Sergio Basañez, Annett Michelle, Sergio Bustamante, Luis Félipe Tovar, Ana Serradilla, to name a few.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Bliss performance, was well remembered since the antagonist He went above and beyond to take over the “Cafetalero” family business that sparked the villain’s ambition, Fabián Sánchez (Rodrigo Abed), along with his wife Bárbara (Annett Michelle) and the blind trust of his mother Ángela Vallejo (Margarita Gralia).

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

After several years and other projects Abed He gives an interview to TV Notes where he reveals that he has changed the script and script for the Bible for several years.

Abed stressed that time has been given to participate in some Projects Telemundo and Netflix television.

I also give myself a chance to work on a project like El señor de los cielos y Tijuana, by Netflix.

You can also read Daniel Bisogno in the middle of the controversy over a kiss with another man

In the same way, he explained that he does not take into account critics for having decided to abandon acting to be closer to God.

I try to ignore them, but what motivates me is when people who at first say that everything is a lie, in the end feel the blessing of God.

.