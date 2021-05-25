Rodri Fuertes, Adara Molinero’s boyfriend, heartbroken after losing one of his childhood friends

Rodri Fuertes he is not going through his best moment. Although things with Adara Molinero seem to be going from strength to strength, the former GH contestant has suffered the loss of one of your best friends.

He himself has told the news through the stories on his Instagram profile, in which has explained to his followers why he has been absent for days: “I preferred to be offline and I have not entered Instagram or anything. I’m much better today“.

“Saturday was quite a difficult day. We are never prepared to fire a childhood friend“, explained the young man at the beginning of his stories.

After the explanation, Rodri has made a reflection on the importance of enjoying life: “You have to always live one hundred percent, to the fullest, and put your problems aside. We never know what can happen to us“.

Also wanted thank you for messages of support both his acquaintances and his fans: “I wanted send you a very strong kiss. Thank you for all the messages you have sent me. “