Rodón gets a no-hit against the Indians

04/15/2021 at 6:47 AM CEST

EFE

Chicago White Sox smashed Cleveland Indians 8-0 in a match that involved the second no-hit of the season, this time in charge of Carlos Rodon. The pitcher served 114 pitches, getting 75 strikes, and the only base he gave up in the entire game was a pitch to the batter in the ninth inning.

Pederson controls the Phillies with his streamer

Starter Doug Pederson spent six episodes on the mound for the New York Mets, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1. Pederson (1-1) allowed two hits, a home run and a run, and retired 10 batters via strikeout en route to claiming the win.

Catcher James McCann (1) hit from four corners with a runner ahead.

For the Phillies, second baseman Jean Segura (1) drove the ball out of the field in the fifth by catching Peterson’s pitches, with no runners ahead.

The loss was carried by starter Zack Wheeler (1-2) in 6 1/3 innings.

Fulmer dominates the Astros from the mound

Starter Michael Fulmer released five full episodes and The Detroit Tigers defeated the Houston Astros 6-4. Fulmer (1-0) allowed three hits, a home run and two runs, walked one and struck out two to claim the victory.

On drums third baseman Jeimer Candelario drove in two of the six races in Detroit’s ninth. For the Astros, catcher Jason Castro (2) connected from four corners with a runner on base.

The loss was carried by starter Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1) in 3 2/3 innings.

Mets blank Twins

The starter Nathan Eovaldi worked on Wednesday five episodes for the Boston White Sox tight 3-2 win over Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader. Eovaldi (2-1) allowed five innings, allowed five hits and two runs and retired three batters via strikeout for his second win of the season.

In the second inning, middleman Christian Arroyo hit the single that drove in the winning run. The Twins lost to starter Kenta Maeda (1-1) in 4 1/3 innings.

In the second game, the Venezuelan starter Eduardo Rodríguez worked five episodes and won the duel of Latin American pitchers against Puerto Rican José Berríos and the White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1. Rodriguez (2-0) spent five innings on the mound, allowed five hits, one run, walked and retired five batters via strikeout. The Venezuelan dropped his ERA at 3.60 after facing 20 batters, whom he dominated with 76 shipments, of which 51 sent them to the strike zone.

Ranger Alex Verdugo (2) hit a full lap in the seventh inning, with no people in the way.

The Twins lost to Berríos (2-1) in four 1/3 innings, being punished with four hits and four runs.

Polanco home run for the Pirates

Dominican ranger Gregory Polanco blew up the fence and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Diego Padres 5-1. Polanco (1) hit the ball into the fairway in the second inning off pitches from starter Joe Musgrove, with no runners ahead.

The victory was credited to the starter Tyler Anderson (1-2) in work of five and a third innings. For the Padres the loss was carried by Joe Musgrove (2-1) in four innings.

Johnny Cueto shows his credentials in win of the Giants

Dominican starter Johnny Cueto launched five and two-thirds episodes this Wednesday and from the top of the mound he directed the San Francisco Giants win 3-0 at the expense of the Cincinnati Reds. Cueto, 35, extended his unbeaten record to 2-0 so far this season. The Dominican pitched for 5 2/3 innings, allowed just three hits and retired four via strikeout. The pitcher sent 68 balls, of which he put 46 in the strike zone against 20 enemy batters, and when he descended from the mound he dropped his ERA at 1.80. Cueto had four relays, which helped him preserve the Giants’ victory. Cueto pitched cleanly before coming out on a tight muscle after swinging Nick Castellanos for the second out in the sixth inning. The right-hander gestured toward the Giants dugout and walked toward the clubhouse, showing no signs of pain prior to the injury, accompanied by a member of the training staff.

Cueto had never beaten his former team in three attempts. He made his major league debut with the Reds in 2008 and stayed with them until they traded him to the Kansas City Royals during the 2015 season. He joined the Giants in 2016.

The victory brought Cueto’s win total to 130, breaking a tie with Pedro Astacio for sixth place on the all-time list among Dominican-born pitchers. Cueto follows his compatriots Bartolo Colón (247), Juan Marichal (243), Pedro Martínez (219), Ervín Santana (149) and Ramón Martínez (135).

In the fifth inning, Ranger Austin Slater hit a career RBI double that sealed the difference.

The Reds’ loss was carried by starter Tyler Mahle (1-1) in five innings.

Pérez and Santana show themselves with the Royals

Venezuelan designated hitter Salvador Pérez hit a home run and double on Wednesday night. Kansas City Royals win 6-1 over Los Angeles Angels. Perez hit a full return in the third inning, with no teammates ahead. The Venezuelan caught the pitches from starter Griffin Canning and bounced the field ball over the top of center field, sending the ball flying 412 feet. In the seventh inning, Perez doubled down right field as well, pushing second baseman Whit Merrifield to the register.

Dominican first baseman Carlos Santana (2) also blew up the fence in the seventh inning, pushing Perez to the register after overcoming the Tony Watson relay streamer.

On the mound the victory was credited to starter Brad Keller (1-1) in 5 2/3 innings. For the Angels the defeat was carried by Canning (0-1) in five innings.

The Brewers pound the Cubs

The starter Corbin Burnes consolidated this Wednesday with six innings as driver of the Milwaukee Brewers, who had a rich feast by stamping the Chicago Cubs 7-0. Burnes (1-1) allowed two hits and retired 10 via strikeout for his first win so far this season.

Third baseman Travis Shaw hit a four-corner hit in the third inning with no runners ahead.

The loss was carried by starter Jake Arrieta (2-1) in five innings.

Nationals sweep Cardinals 6-0

Starter Joe Ross pitched six strong innings on Wednesday night. solid 6-0 Washington Nationals win over St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. It’s the Nationals’ first regular-season blowout. Ross (1-0) improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Cardinals. The starter allowed four hits, walked one and struck out five en route to victory.

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman hit from four corners with a runner ahead.

The Cardinals lost to starter Adam Wainwright (0-2) in five innings.

The Blue Jays take the loot

Shortstop Bo Bichette hit two home runs that served the Toronto Blue Jays to beat the New York Yankees 5-4, in whose ranks Ranger Aaron Judge was frustrated with his two home runs that had no effect. Bichette hit home runs, including a game-ending series early in the ninth inning. The shortstop hit his first home run in the third inning, with no runners ahead, and repeated the penalty in the ninth inning, also alone. He also tied his career high with a hitting streak in 11 straight games.

The victory was credited to the tight Rafael Dolis (1-0) in one episode. For the Yankees, Judge also hit two homers, starting the penalty in the first inning, and repeated with another home run in the fourth inning.

The loss was charged by closer Chad Green (0-2), who did not get an out, but allowed a hit and run.