Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus added to UFC Fight Night on July 17

After losing his undefeated in the MMA, Rodolfo Vieira already has his next fight defined. The Brazilian will face Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Fight Night on July 17.

The match was confirmed by MMA Fighting the morning of this Wednesday.

Scallop, will try to find victory again. After winning his first two bouts in the Octagon. The Brazilian was subdued by Anthony Hernandez on UFC 258. Loss that ended with an undefeated seven-game win. Rodolfo He became known for his time in grappling and Brazilian jiujitsu.

Stoltzfus, comes in search of his first official victory inside the Octagon. After winning his contract in Contender Series, lost front Kyle daukaus by unanimous decision in UFC 255. Dustin He is known for his strong grappling, with 5 victories left by way of completion.

UFC Fight Night July 17 will be held in a place to be defined.