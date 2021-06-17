Rodolfo Pizarro stays at Inter Miami; Chivas and Rayados to wait

The Mexican of the Inter Miami CF, Rodolfo Pizarro, Despite the rumors that put him out of MLS and back in Liga MX, he has ended the dream of fans who wanted to see him again in Chivas or Rayados, as he will continue in the Florida team.

Confirmed by the same Inter Miami coach, Phil Neville, Rodolfo Pizarro will continue in the MLS draw, at least in the 2021-22 season.

There is no possibility that Rodolfo will leave the team. There has been a lot of speculation. He has not been able to play because he has been injured. I will not take any more questions about Rodolfo Pizarro. He’s happy here. ”Neville said.

The novel is over.

Rodolfo Pizarro DOES NOT COME TO CHIVAS, he stays in Miami.

Rodolfo Pizarro DOES NOT COME TO CHIVAS, he stays in Miami.

It is confirmed by the technician, Phil Neville.

Pizarro has not had many opportunities with the Miami team and has played 6 games of the 8 games this season.

In recent meetings, Pizarro has not been called up due to an injury, as made clear by the Technical Director, who will not release the Mexican footballer.