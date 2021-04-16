Rodolfo Pizarro is praised by his coach; will be a benchmark at Inter Miami

Phil Neville, Inter Miami coach of the Major League Soccer (MLS), surrendered in front of the Mexican soccer player Rodolfo Pizarro, whom he hopes can be a benchmark for the MLS team in the new 2021 season.

Neville commented that Pizarro is one of the most important players on the team and that he expects great things from this MLS season.

“Pizarro is a key piece in my plans. I have enjoyed working with him,” said the Inter Miami coach.

Rodolfo Pizarro arrived at Inter in the 2020 season, however, he could not stand out as he would have liked, prompting rumors of a possible exit.

PIZARRO GET PRAISED! In his new challenge as DT of @InterMiamiCF, Phil Neville highlighted the prominence that @Rpizarrot will have The Mexican will carry the weight of the club as a benchmark this season Will he become that leader the team needs? pic.twitter.com/2tNgTzV445 – Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) April 15, 2021

Despite this, Pizarro will remain at Inter Miami this season and Neville puts all his hopes that he can be a decisive player.

