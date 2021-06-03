Rodolfo Pizarro could leave Inter Miami and return to Liga MX

The Mexican of the Inter Miami CF, Rodolfo Pizarro, He could be living his last days in the MLS team and his return to Liga MX could happen. This was reported by the journalist Fernando Cevallos, because the former Chivas would not be happy in the team.

Pizarro arrived in Miami in 2020 after being champion of the MX League and a year and a half of playing at Inter Miami, he would be thinking of returning.

Also read: Club América makes the arrival of Miguel Layún official and cannot avoid the tears (VIDEO)

“Rodolfo Pizarro could return to the Liga Mx this summer … Different situations that have occurred in recent weeks have caused him not to be entirely happy in Miami.” Wrote.

Rodolfo Pizarro could return to the Liga Mx this summer … Different situations that have occurred in recent weeks have caused him not to be entirely happy in Miami. – Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) June 2, 2021

Pizarro, a 27-year-old midfielder, has positioned himself as one of the most talented Mexican players on the pitch, so any team in Mexico would open doors for him.

Chivas and Rayados, teams in which he already played, could be options for the Mexican, in case of leaving Inter Miami.