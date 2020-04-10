Under the pseudonym “Agustina Princeshe”, a young woman from Avellaneda published a story on Instagram in which she appeared in a car, crossing the Pueyrredón bridge in the back seat of a taxi. Then, in another video, she tells how she crossed a police control, how she was “escorted” and how she had to return to the taxi to get inside the trunk.. “Christian, look what I do for you”, says the model.

In Telefe Noticias they passed a report giving details of this story and Rodolfo Barili He could not contain his anger and assured looking at the camera: “How stupid, by God!” Then she added: “Sorry, but you have to be stupid. The police, who have to be taking care of all of us, have to take you to your house … You doing the moron and transmitting on the Internet. You think you’re a living barbarian. You have a criminal case left. ”

“I hope you pay for that. Because the doctors, the police, the nurses are on the front line facing the virus. To believe, at this moment, that by doing that one is alive … The truth is, you make me sad. Wave tell you, “added the driver while his partner, Cristina PérezShe looked at him in surprise and chose not to make statements.

The story reached the Judicial Investigations Corps of the Buenos Aires Public Prosecutor’s Office, which crossed databases such as RENAPER to try to identify it, with a file by the prosecutor Maximiliano Vence.

Thus, they arrived at their Agustina house in Avellaneda. The CIJ should request collaboration from the Police of the Province of Buenos Aires to proceed with the notification of the summary that was created for it to comply with the mandatory confinement. “I hope this case serves as an example to raise awareness of the severity of the quarantine violation.. The Corps of Judicial Investigations has the capacity to carry out complex tasks and will not stop investigating until the culprits are found, ”said the city’s attorney general, Juan Bautista Mahiques.

Later, the young woman recorded another video after the patrol car left her home: “Let’s see, people, nobody took me into custody, I am here in my room, at home, with my family, calm down. A police gil came and told him not to film me and he did what his ass was called. They made me sign a paper saying that if I violated the quarantine again I would be detained. That was all that happened. “

In this way, the State and the Police spent time, money and resources to serve the notification at the door of their home to this model who was widely criticized for her behavior, in the midst of a global pandemic that has left many victims globally. .