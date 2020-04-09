Rodner Figueroa

Photo:

Mezcalent / Mezcalent

Almost two months after the death of his mother, Rodner Figueroa He must face one of the most difficult tests when he loses a loved one: his first birthday without the woman who gave him life.

Through social networks, the Venezuelan journalist shared images of his previous birthday and the last one he spent with his mother.

“My first birthday without you !!! ❤️Today I will think that you are in heaven dancing with me celebrating my birthday !!! You were always my first call and I miss hearing your sweet voice singing “Happy Birthday” to me. Thank you for giving me life, you are the best birthday gift that God gave me !!! I miss you so much today Mom !!! #happybirthday #happybirthdaytome #rodnerfigueroa ”.

That’s right, you can see them in the video dancing happily, and smiling as they always did when they were together.

Rodner is going through a very difficult year, after the death of his mother, he decided to travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to visit his older brother, who was unable to travel to dismiss their mother.

While there, the coronavirus pandemic broke out and, upon returning to Miami, he had to undergo a preventive quarantine.

For even more evidence, a few days ago it was the first anniversary of his father’s death, as he himself says, in 10 months he stayed if the two beings who gave him life.

Today he distributes his time among his obligations in ‘Red Hot’ , and his obligatory social distance in the home that he shares with his partner and his two dogs.

