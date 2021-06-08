Rodner Figueroa explores his facet as a businessman with his partner

In addition to being one of the best-known faces on the small screen within the Hispanic market, soon Rodner Figueroa will bring out your facet as an entrepreneur to the fullest. Recently, the television host announced the launch of his clothing brand, as well as his first coffee crop. Hand in hand with your partner, Ernest Mathies, Rodner realized his dreams and now together they will continue working very hard to position themselves in the market.

© @ rodnerfigueroa Ernesto Mathies and Rodner Figueroa made several dreams come true together

The first announcement, that of the launch of his clothing line, took place a few days ago, after years of his followers asked him to put on sale a collection of clothing inspired by his good taste to wear. Through his social networks he announced: “The first dresses in my clothing line !!! 😍🤩Thank you to all of you my beloved followers !!! 🙏🏻❤️ I’m super excited to share with you that after years of working on my clothing line because you asked me yourself, finally today I can show you the first garment that reflects my style in design and that the most important thing ” .

© @ rodnerfigueroa This is how Rodner Figueroa’s first creations look

In that same message, the conductor thanked the support of his loyal fans and shared that his line is made in El Salvador. “You are my inspiration and I thank you from the bottom of my heart !!!”, he commented. The model in her first dress is nothing more and nothing less than a relative of her partner’s family.

In addition to his clothing collection, Rodner also announced that together with his partner, he will launch into the coffee industry, as they created their first crop of Salvadoran coffee with Finca San Luis.

On his Instagram, the Telemundo presenter shared an image with Ernesto in which they appear in front of dozens of bags of coffee beans and announced that soon his followers will be able to taste his harvest, ‘La Taza de Rodner’. “’La Taza de Rodner’ is coming 🙌🏼 @ ernestomathies and I are happy to tell you that very soon you will be able to taste Salvadoran coffee @ 5gotas from Finca San Luis !!! We visit the mill and taste our coffee ”.