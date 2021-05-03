Rodner Figuera and his partner celebrate one more year together

Rodner Figueroa and his partner, Ernesto Mathies They are celebrating, because this April 28 they celebrate nine years together. Through his social networks, the Telemundo presenter dedicated some beautiful words to him accompanied by a series of images of his many trips around the world, a passion they share and that has taken them through spectacular scenarios.

Figueroa and Mathies, who is an architect and designer of Salvadoran origin, met in 2013 at a party with several mutual friends. Since that night they ‘clicked’ they have not separated and have been together through thick and thin.