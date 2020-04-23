Dennis Rodman, former basketball player for the Chicago Bulls among others, is a character as peculiar as it is charismatic. This week has been the protagonist for his statements after coming to light and knowing the more than possible delicate state of health that he is going through Kim Jong-Un, leader of North Korea, with whom he shares a curious friendship since 2013, when the American visited the Asian country to dispute a game in Pyongyang.

«I hope it’s just a rumor that Marshal Kim Jong-Un is ill. I hope to know more soon“He recognized Rodman questioned by TMZ before the information on the health of the North Korean. The American maintains a good relationship with the communist leader and is recognized as an interlocutor between the United States and North Korea. Regarding the latter, he commented that “there is still work to be done between the two countries. If he is not feeling well, I pray for his speedy recovery, so that my friends President Trump and Marshal Kim can continue towards peace«.

Eccentric and peculiar, Rodman These days the information that reached the state of Kim Jong-Un like “Grave danger” after having undergone surgery. Apparently, according to the Daily NK media, he had been subjected to a cardiovascular operation on April 12, the main cause of his delicate state of health. Since last August he had heart problems due to inflammation of the blood vessels. Their diet could also be one of the triggers.

The friendship and affection of Dennis Rodman with the North Korean leader was born between 2013 and 2014 when the former player took a team of Americans to North Korea where they played a match under the watchful eye of Kim Jong-Un. After that, the American visits to the Asian country have been practically annual. In fact, on one occasion he described his treatment with Kim as “close”.