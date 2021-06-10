Rodions Kurucs, a former Barça player in Madrid’s plans

Latvian forward Rodions Kurucs (2.06 m and 23 years old) are in Real Madrid’s plans, according to journalist Ignacio Ojeda, which reports great interest on the part of the white team. Kurucs, born in 1998, He went to the NBA when he was only 20 years old in 2018, the same summer as Doncic, after three seasons at the Barça club and with hardly any minutes with the first team culé. In the last campaign, 2017-18, in which as of December he was considered a training player and did not occupy a foreign place, he only played 6 games and 43 minutes in the ACB. Hence, he said, shortly after arriving at the Brooklyn Nets, that “finally” he was enjoying basketball..

White interest in Kurucs would come to complete a position that became vacant after Gabriel Deck left the NBA, a tall forward who could also play at certain times as a power forward.

The departure of Kurucs was agreed after Barça agreed to receive an amount close to 700,000 euros and kept their rights before a possible return to Europe. If Madrid wants it now, they will have to negotiate with Barça, which could be receptive given its bad economic situation, or present an offer and trust that the Catalans, who have not shown interest in the player, do not equal it.

Kurucs is without a team after being cut on May 12 by the Milwaukee Bucks, in a season in which his NBA salary has been $ 1.78 million gross. He came to the professional league in 2018, at the Nets where he shone especially in his rookie year with 8.5 points in 20.5 minutes on average during 63 games. In the second season, his prominence declined (4.6 points in 14.6 minutes) and in the current one he went from the Nets to Houston and then to Milwaukee adding only 21 games. Perhaps the time has come to return to Europe.