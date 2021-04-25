Roda leaves Elche Ilicitano without scoring points (0-1)

04/25/2021 at 8:18 PM CEST

The Stem added three points to his scoreboard after achieving a hard-fought victory against him Elche, which was imposed 0-1 this Sunday in the Jose Díez Iborra. The Elche Ilicitano He wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to the At. Saguntino by a score of 1-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Stem lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous duel against the CF Intercity. Thanks to this result, the Villarreal team is fifth, while the Elche he is fourth at the end of the game.

In the first period, none of the teams were right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Inglada in the minute 63, concluding the confrontation with a result of 0-1 in the light.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Elche gave entrance to Martinez for Diego Bri, Meanwhile he Stem gave the green light to Marc Cosme, Abraham Y Galician for Iker Sebastian, Luismi Y Charly.

At the moment, the Elche and the Stem they stay tied with 39 points each on the leaderboard.

The next day the team from Elche will play at home against the Alzira, Meanwhile he Stem will seek victory at home against him Eldense.

Data sheetElche Ilicitano:Castillo, Salinas, Barri, Donald, Rulo, Manuel Palma, Moreno, Perez, Ato, Marcel and Diego Bri (Martinez, min.77)Stem:Zagalá, Luismi (Abraham, min.70), Ramos, Lado, Charly (Gallego, min.88), Borja, Meseguer, Inglada, Guinot, Rubio and Iker Sebastián (Marc Cosme, min.70)Stadium:Jose Díez IborraGoals:Inglada (0-1, min. 63)