Roda and Elche Ilicitano conclude their confrontation at Ciutat Esportiva Pamesa Ceràmica without goals (0-0)

04/03/2021 at 9:52 PM CEST

The start of the Second Phase of the Third Division ended with a zero draw between the Stem and the Elche in the game held this Saturday in the Ciutat Esportiva Pamesa Ceràmica. With this result obtained at the end of the match, the teams were in fifth and second position respectively.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

With this tie, both the Stem As the Elche they managed to score a point on their first day in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

On the second day the Stem will play against him Eldense away from home and the Elche Ilicitano will play his match against him Alzira at home.

Data sheetStem:Zagalá, Ramos, Lado, Charly, Borja (Marc Cosme, min.62), Meseguer, Inglada, Guinot, Rubio (Monroy, min.70), Abraham and Iker SebastiánElche Ilicitano:Castillo, Salinas, Álamo, Bono, Rulo, Manuel Palma, Alberto, Hugo, Contell, Perez and José GarridoStadium:Ciutat Esportiva Pamesa CeràmicaGoals:0-0