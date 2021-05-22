Rod forgets Jennifer López and enjoys being single: in the video he is seen smiling with several women



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez seems to have resumed his singleness. The former Yankees player and now also ex-boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez He had a fun Friday night at “Papi Steak” in Miami. In a video that has gone viral on social networks, you see him enjoying the night with several women, all of them blonde. They say that Rod has always liked this particular hair color. The video that we expose below was shared by Paparazzamx.

It should be noted that the only selfie, which has been made public for now, is the one that Alex himself shared in his stories and in this one he appears with Alaina Sosangelis, who was the one who uploaded the image to his social networks first and from there he took it up again. the ex of the “Diva del Bronx”. Also with A Rod was Frederick K. Elliot, businessman and friend of the baseball star.

From the videos Elliot shared, it can be seen that the night ended quite lively, as none other than Tiesto, the famous Dutch DJ and producer, was on the music console.

It seems that now Alex Rodríguez could be determined to forget about Jennifer López, who after their breakup has started or resumed her relationship with Ben Affleck, after almost 20 years of ending. A few weeks ago the paparazzi reported that the singer had gone on a trip with the actor to Montana and that they had spent several days together there. Today they say that the couple has starred in a new romantic getaway.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught on their intimate journey. / The Grosby Group

