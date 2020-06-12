Both the Panamanian and the star of the Padres are in the Hall of Fame | Mark Cunningham / .
Rod Carew and Tony Gwynn had such brilliant careers in the MLB that since 2016 each league’s batting titles carry their names.
They were both great hitters and have earned their place in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.
In 19 seasons of service in the Major Leagues, Panamanian Carew went 18 times in a row to the All-Star Game. He was the 1967 Rookie of the Year with the Minnesota Twins and 10 years later won the American MVP.
Highest career MLB batting average for players who debuted since 1947 (min. 3000 career PA):
1) Tony Gwynn (.338)
2) Wade Boggs (.328)
3) Rod Carew (.328)
4) Vladimir Guerrero (.318)
5) Kirby Puckett (.318)
6) Roberto Clemente (.317)
7) Todd Helton (.316) #ASNSportsFacts
For 15 consecutive seasons, from 1969 to 1983, Carew never hit less than .305. He won six batting titles in seven seasons. And in 1977 he hit .388, drove 100 runs, scored 100 more and slugged .570.
His career ended in 1985 with the California Angels and he left lifetime numbers of 1,015 RBIs, .328 average, 3,053 hits and 92 RBIs.
For his part, Gwynn, who died in 2014, was one of the most loved and respected players on the circuit. Also one of the most feared hitters.
He played the 20 seasons of his career for the San Diego Padres and his career numbers were 1,138 RBIs, 3,141 hits, .338 average (one of the 20 best in MLB history) and 135 home runs.
More singles connected in the MLB between 1953 and 2019:
Pete Rose 3215, Derek Jeter 2595, Ichiro Suzuki 2514, Rod Carew 2404, Tony Gwynn 2378, Paul Molitor 2366, Hank Aaron 2294, OMAR VIZQUEL 2264, Carl Yastrzemski 2262. @ ajtorresd @ eamh21 @ooduran @porlagoma @vasquez_carlos
He retired in 2001 and in 2007 obtained his badge at Cooperstown. He was elected 15 times to the All-Star Game and won 8 batting titles and 7 silver bats.
It’s hard to say who had a better race between Carew and Gwynn, but the latter has an advantage to take the honors. Not only because he took one more batting title, but because he was a better defender. This is evidenced by his 5 Gold Gloves, although the closest he was to the MVP was his third place in 1984.