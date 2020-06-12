(Photo: Special)

With the celebration of its 25th anniversary on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rococó Pantheon has taken a new impulse to promote the theme I will Survive, a song that they adopted to support the feminist struggle and that now serves as a banner in the midst of the health crisis.

The arrival of COVID-19 suddenly stopped the plans of the gang that emerged from the bowels of High School 9 in 1995. Dr. Shenka, Missael Oceguera, Leonel Rosales, Paco Barajas, Hiram Paniagua, Darío Espinosa, Felipe Bustamante, Gorri and Tanis would appear at Foro Sol to remember its history and successes over almost three decades.

And although everything changed for Panteón Rococó, as for the rest of the world, their desire to create and play good music did not change, so they did not waste the time to launch a project that started in November last year.

Missael Oceguera, saxophonist of the group, spoke with Infobae Mexico about the process of creating this project that consists of three covers dedicated to supporting women and that arose after their overwhelming success with the unpublished album, Infiernos.

“We started it in November of last year after an album like Infiernos, which are original songs, and now we wanted something completely different, and we came up with the idea of ​​making unusual covers for Panteón Rococó and we decided on issues that we all know, which were extremely important in women’s voices, “said the musician.

“The beginning of this feminist struggle was in vogue and we realized that as men our place was not to give our opinion, but to listen; was to realize their needs and solve them, If they are being beaten and in many ways humiliated or violated, it was not to give our point of view but to listen to them, interpret them and these three themes came out, “he explained.

If once, a theme that became popular in the voice of Selena Quintanilla in the 1990s, it was released in February of this year with an edition in the style of the Pantheon Rococó. Now the song Sobreviviré arrives on the music charts, which is still remembered because it was celebrated by Celia Cruz.

“It is a song that changes rhythmically from start to finish because it grows, It is a song that tells us that there are problems and difficult situations and in the end one has to find a way to get ahead; then came the pandemic and it coincided“, he pointed.

Although the idea of ​​this concept was worked on since the end of 2019, during this confinement they developed the music video and even paid a heartfelt tribute to the Mexican singer-songwriter, Óscar Chávez, who died of coronavirus over the years.

“We came together virtually to make a tribute to the song Fuera del mundo, which we played with him in the National Auditorium, he was a person we love very much, who left us a lot of musical legacy, teachings of struggle,” he recalled.

The musician explained that they prefer to stay away from the live broadcasts, since it is not the type of shows that they are interested in offering to fans who sing The Same Dose, La Carencia or The Last Ska the same.

Rococo Pantheon in the crosshairs?

Discrimination is no stranger to Missael. The musician recalled that years ago he was tried for the length of his hair: “At some point in my life, just because I had long hair, one day walking down the street the police stopped me to check me. I think that in that aspect the society of Mexico City did change a little, but there are still … You don’t have to be blond and blue-eyed to be racist. “

“There is a racism that people deny, because people say that in Mexico there is no racism, but it is a fight as old as humanity and as Public Disorder said ‘racism is a disease that is ignorance’ and racism has existed for a long time out of fear, fear of the different ”, he explained.

The musician accepted that by belonging to a ska band they have received comments against (Photo: Panteón Rococó)

The musician accepted that since he belonged to a ska band they had received comments against: “I don’t think we have suffered discrimination, yes classismI do believe that the ska movement has always suffered, there are memes that if you are of a certain ideology or a certain social class you like a certain type of music, but more than anything it is classism and discrimination ”.

On the recent protests in different parts of the country for the murder of Giovanni López, in Jalisco, Missael spoke out against the violent protests and asked that conditions exist so that the attacks do not have to be resorted to.

