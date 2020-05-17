The Mexican ska group Panteón Rococó paid tribute to the composer and singer Óscar Chávez, whom they recognized as one of the greatest in Mexican popular music, and who died on April 30, after having been hospitalized for symptoms of COVID -19, a condition that caused his death.

At the beginning of a transmission on social networks Dr. Shenka, vocalist of the group that will celebrate 25 years of history at the end of 2020, stated: “This time we are celebrating and honoring one of the greats of Mexican popular music, Oscar Chávez. A great friend, a great musical companion and, above all, a great human being who left some beautiful songs for all of our Mexican heritage. ”

Throughout almost 20 minutes, the members recalled anecdotes next to the interpreter of Macondo and La niña de Guatemala, an artist whose musical precepts permeated the way in which the group made their music and with whom they also shared the influence and fervent support for the Zapatista movement.

“It was a Pandora’s box that gentleman, in the sense that, suddenly he surprised us going to the study to show us a book or a letter, at some point in history, I think those are the things I remember about him, that grace of doing things and maintaining a very complete consistency in what his speech was referring to, ”added Shenka, who explained that Chávez did not like the idea of ​​receiving tributes in life.

Panteón Rococó recalled the singer-songwriter’s discipline to interpret and rehearse together Marco’s Hall, a song that was part of the group’s album XX años, and which was recorded live during a presentation at the Mexico City Arena, where Chávez was presented as “The teacher of teachers” and “the caiman of caifanes”.

“He became a half-client of Bara Café Barajas’, he greeted me, I always gave him his coffee and he never wanted, he left a tip of 50 or 100 pesos, and I told him que no. ’ My dad, really, would have lived here in the cafe, hoping that this moment will happen every five days. It was such an important and consistent presence, “said Paco Barajas, a member of the group.

At the end of the anecdotes, Panteón Rococó shared his version of Fuera del mundo, a song that belonged to the album Los Caifanes, which contained the songs that were part of the 1967 film of the same name, in which Chávez participated with the character of “El Estilos” , under the direction of Juan Ibáñez.

