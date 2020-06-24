Rocío Flores pull out his heavy artillery. Rocío III (the second is her mother, Rociíto Carrasco; the first, longed for Rocío Jurado, his grandmother) assaults this week the cover of « Hello » as « never seen before ». The girl appears very pretty, made up and well dressed, posing with a challenging look, between serious and half thoughtful, to launch a forceful message: « The relationship with my mother must be arranged. She is a fundamental person in my life. » The young woman, who takes advantage of the reef after returning from the « Survivors » island, also has words for her grandmother: « If I were here, I am sure that none of this would have happened. » What happened is that the girl has not spoken to her mother for years.

The magazine completes the cover with a funny photo of the children of the Dukes of Cambridge surrounding their father, who celebrated his birthday, and with another of Maria Pombo: The influencer announces pregnancy at the same time that she has announced that she has multiple sclerosis at the age of 25.

Mila Ximenez reigns on the cover of « Lecturas », which dedicates a special to the collaborator of « Sálvame » on account of her temporary withdrawal to treat her lung cancer. « Death and I play mus, » he says. Jorge Javier Vázquez he says « impressed » when he sees Mila scared. Her friends and television partners, the Fields, they have met in full on the occasion of the matriarch’s birthday (79 years), Maria Teresa. Carmen, Terelu and her daughter, Alexandra, pose with the presenter.

In « Semana » Terelu offers an interview, in which she admits that she is afraid of being alone. Mila Ximénez also jumps to the cover: « Cancer will not be able to cope with me. » His partner in « Save me » Belén Esteban He has been the protagonist these days on his return to the program and for his political confrontation with Jorge Javier. And since summer has already arrived, in the magazine they give an account of what the somewhat unusual summer of the Royal Family will be like.

The 79 years of Teresa Campos sneak onto the cover of « Diez Minutos », where they also address one of the talk of the political world of the last week: the separation of the Deputy Mayor of Madrid Begoña Villacis. And again Belén Esteban and Mila Ximénez. The first one announces that she will marry for the church next year. The second gives another positive message regarding her illness: « I have promised my daughter that I will get out of this. » Good luck and encouragement.