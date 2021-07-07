Rocky, Flash Gordon and The Lord of the Rings lose their family classification for having racist violence and stereotypes

Times change and also what parents want their children to see or not on screen. Through a new BBC report it is reported that several films have lost their mostly family classification to the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). The organization has tightened the rules for important titles because “the standards of society are changing.” Tapes like Rocky – 92%, Flash Gordon – 82% and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91% have gone from PG to 12A. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Do not miss: The Lord of the Rings series is accused of toxic work environment and Amazon responds

Thanks to social networks we have discovered that the consumption of series and movies has acquired some trends. Unlike previous years, now the public is more sensitive to images; When something is too violent or strong, they raise their voices to ask for censorship. An example of the above are the series that have placed warnings at the beginning of each chapter to make the viewer aware of their approach to topics that could be uncomfortable for some. The British Film Classification Board has raised the ratings of some films to 12A for exactly the above reason, as they include scenes that should no longer be viewed by children under 12 without the company of an adult. David austin, Executive Director of the BBFC, stated the following:

We speak with more than 10,000 people every four to five years to ensure our policies stay in tune with parental expectations and social standards on an ongoing basis. As a result of changes in society standards, it is not uncommon for a distributor to send us something that we have classified in the past, but that we must review according to our current guidelines.

We invite you to read: Anthony Mackie is being canceled for his comments on Sam and Bucky

According to the report, the ranking of Flash gordon due to the presence of “discriminatory stereotypes”; in the case of Rocky for “moderate violence, strong language and domestic abuse” and The Fellowship of the Ring for “moderate fantasy violence and threat.” Other films that have been affected for similar reasons before The British Board are Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back – 94% and The Elephant Man – 90%. What does this series of changes made to tapes tell us about society?

The entertainment industry is becoming more and more strict with its series and films, with repeated attempts to eliminate all kinds of violence or forceful approach to topics that are strong for viewers. At least in the most commercial Hollywood cinema, this trend has reduced the versatility and even volume of the content that reaches theaters or streaming platforms, perhaps resulting in a partial loss of creativity or ability to send a powerful message, all for not wanting to hurt the consumer’s susceptibility. Marvel Studios is an example of this, as the company has done especially good at mass-producing one-tone movies with no real background.

Meanwhile the industry continues to advance through 2021 at a much firmer pace than the previous year. Cinemas in many countries have reopened and people return to witness new releases. The second half of the year looks much more promising than the first with the huge number of releases that await us, both in theaters and on streaming platforms. The studios have returned to the rhythm of before and the flow of the films is once again the one we know. Will there be any unexpected twists in the years to come for the seventh art?

You may also be interested in: Amazon receives complaints from parents of girls named Alexa