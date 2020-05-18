As Rockstar just reported, their PC launcher is experiencing some problems due to high volume of players who try to play GTA V and GTA Online, after the game could download free via Epic Store..

As everyone is still confined to their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was obvious that many of these people were going to be players who, taking advantage of all this, were going to entertain yourself playing video games. However, everything seems to have a limit, even the Rockstar server bandwidth.

And it is the latter precisely what has ended up happening, as reported from RockstarIt seems that their servers have not supported the total peak of players much longer. Due to a high level of connected people, the company warns that they may be experiencing problems accessing Rockstar Games services.

These problems include Rockstar Games computer launcher and precisely to GTA V in PC. So playing the game itself can be done, but access the multiplayer services offered by GTA Online It is not accessible at the moment, according to comments from the company itself.

As reported in a Official tweet from Rockstar’s own account, at the moment they are actively looking for a solution to fix this problem, so later they will offer more detailed information about it when they have, or have not, solved.

Due to extremely high player volumes, we are currently experiencing issues with access to Rockstar Games Services including the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTAV for PC. We are actively working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated of any changes. – Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) May 17, 2020

For the moment, we will keep you informed if anything additional happens or if the problem is fixed, since it may also have been due to a merely punctual error and this will be solved in a short time.

We remind you that GTA V is still available for free at Epic Games

The rockstar game It is one of the most successful and most money-making entertainment works in all of history; Although it was released in 2013, it is still common to find it in the tops of the best-selling games. And now, for the first time and as part of the usual promotion of Epic Games Store, we can free download GTA V.

It would be strange that at this point you did not know what GTA V is, but if it is the case, it is enough for you to know that it is a sandbox in which we take control of three very different characters: Michael, Tevor and Franklin, and that the number of missions, activities and possibilities to cause chaos is so high that it is hard to get bored.

GTA V guide and cheats

That’s in the single player part, because GTA V also includes GTA Online, A successful multiplayer mode that continues to feed on content day by day and has a huge community of players around it …

If you have just downloaded GTA 5, we leave you a guide with tips to start playing GTA V and GTA Online.

