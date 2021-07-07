Rockstar Energy Drink: relaunch in Spain by DJ Wade, Alpha Sniper and Dj Mariio

With the slogan “You are the star”, it recognizes and honors the passion and work of home delivery delivery men and gamers, whom the brand recognizes as “hard workers”.

The energy drink brand Rockstar Energy Drink, founded in 2001 and acquired by the multinational PepsiCo in 2020, celebrates its relaunch in Spain by launching a campaign made up of two pieces that applaud the effort and determination of two groups: food delivery people at home and gamers or video game players. The objective of its campaign, whose name is collected under the concept of “You are the star”, is to recognize and honor the passion and work of both groups, which the brand recognizes as hard workers.

The first piece shows the intense workday of a delivery food delivery man, which he manages to overcome successfully thanks to Rockstar. The second presents a young gamer who achieves a victory in his video game thanks to the energy boost that the drink provides.

Gaming and music territories

Backed by data collected through exhaustive interviews with more than 3,000 consumers around the world, “You are the star” aims to reach its target audience through social networks and the territories of gaming and music . Likewise, the brand will complement its campaign by offering free samples in a massive way as well as through various actions at the points of sale. Rockstar is also debuting new packaging designs, which feature a modernized version of the star’s iconic logo.

Ambassadors

Throughout 2021, Rockstar will have an excellent cast of ambassadors that will allow it to amplify its tribute to those who work hard on a daily basis through their authenticity and their entrepreneurial spirit, the same values ​​that the brand reflects. Among them are DJ Wade, Alpha Sniper, Dj Mariio, and some of the Dux Gaming gear.

You can see the two pieces of the campaign “You are the star” here: Delivery, Gamer.

rockstarenergy.com