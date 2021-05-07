Rockies player suspended for 80 games after testing positive for steroids

The player of the Colorado Rockies, Colton Welker, was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for steroids on the MLB.

The sources of the MLB confirmed that the infield who is part of the v’s roster, Colton Welker, was suspended for the next 80 games by testing positive for steroids.

In his last season in Triple-A, Welker played 98 games where he hit 252. With 53 RBIs, 32 BBs and two walks, this was seen as a response to the absence of Nolan Arenado, however, very difficult. count on their services for the rest of the season; being a minor league player doesn’t help.

Here the report: