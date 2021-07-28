Rockets set their sights on Daniel Theis

The Houston Rockets have three first-round picks for this 2021 draft, but they will also use other avenues to strengthen their roster. Mainly free agency.

As soon as he starts this, Daniel Theis could emerge as one of the main targets for Texans, as reported by journalist Chris Fedor. The NBC Sports media had already advanced that it is unlikely that the center will renew with the Bulls, so its future could be in the Rockets.

If they finally choose to use their second pick at Jalen Green, Theis would land in Houston as a complement to Christian Wood, currently the team’s starting center. His defense and outside success are an important plus for any team.

Given that the franchise is likely to operate above the salary cap established at 112 million for the 2021-22 academic year, the incorporation of Theis would respond to a sign-and-trade or the mid-level exception for a value of 9.5 million. His arrival would not close the doors to the renewal of Kelly Olynyk by having his bird rights.

(Cover photo by Jonathan Daniel / .)