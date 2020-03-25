Being one of the NBA’s newest owners, Tilman Fertitta He has earned a name within the league by owning the Houston rockets and make various controversial decisions. However, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the businessman has taken another drastic measure by suspending more than 40,000 employees from his companies, he told Bloomberg.

The empire Fertitta´s Landry Inc., owner of chains such as the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company and various food and casino companies, has left approximately 70% of its employees on suspension. In addition, the Rockets owner supports Donald Trump’s move to resume normal life as soon as possible, despite the risks this pandemic has shown and how serious it can be for public health.

Fertitta also stated that “I think what we are doing with the running of the bulls is fine, but in a few weeks people will need to be close to more people.” It is worth remembering that despite his 4.5 billion dollars, the owner of the Rockets is the same one who said that the team “must be” below the NBA luxury tax even if that hits the chances of winning a championship.

Billionaire Fertitta Furloughs 40,000, Warns of Economic Crisis – Bloomberg https://t.co/KEmDzXGL4y

– George Haj (@georgehaj) March 25, 2020

