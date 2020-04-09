The Islamic State said in a statement on social media that its fighters had targeted a helicopter landing pad in the city northeast of the capital.

Notimex –

Five rockets reached an important american air base in Afghanistan Today, with no victims so far, the force led by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said.

The attack comes weeks after the Taliban and Washington reached an agreement on the withdrawal of US-led international troops in exchange for ceasing offensives.

“Five were launched rockets against the Bagram aerodrome this morning … There were no victims, “the NATO-led mission said on Twitter, referring to the main american air base in Afghanistan, north of Kabul.

Known as the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), the ally in the region appeared in Afghanistan since 2014. Since its emergence, it has ventured into other areas, particularly in the north.