‘Rocket Martín’ breaks the forecasts

Sensational, spectacular, almost unique, historical. The Madrilenian Jorge Martin, 23 years old, born in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Moto3 world champion in 2018 and who, last Sunday, raced his 100th GP of the World Championship (67 in Moto3, 32 in Moto2 and only one in MotoGP), achieved yesterday, in his second weekend among the kings of the championship, his ‘pole position’ number 22, in the Doha Grand Prix in which tomorrow (7:00 p.m., DAZN and Movistar) there will be 22 laps, with 22 drivers and 22 liters of gasoline in the tank of his flying Ducati ‘Desmosedici’, the same with which he says “it is perfectly possible to reach, if we wanted, 400 kilometers per hour”.

Martin (Ducati, 1.53.106 minutes), which everyone has already changed the nickname, going from ‘Martinator’ to ‘Rocket Martin’, will share the first row of departure today with his teammate (Pramac) and brand (Ducati), the French Johann zarco, which is the one who holds the speed record on a MotoGP, by crowning, last Friday, the Losail straight (Doha, Qatar), at 362.4 km / h. The third place will go to the winner of last Sunday and the new leader of the MotoGP World Championship, the Catalan Maverick Viñales (Yamaha).

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

“I can only say that I do not believe it,” said an euphoric Martin to DAZN just off the bike. “And I can’t believe it because it’s my second weekend in MotoGP, with a bike like the Ducati, all power and after all, all of us, have been riding here, in Losail, in Qatar, for a month. That’s why achieving this ‘pole’, my first ‘pole’ in the big category, against so many champions is fabulous. There is no doubt, this April 3, 2021, is it April 3, right? I will never forget it ”. Needless to say Martin He thanked “all those who have helped me get here and they too can share this joy with me.”

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

The ‘quali’ of the second weekend in Losail has been hilarious and has had a lot of ‘polemans’ throughout 15 minutes, starting with Martín himself (1.53.892 minutes) and ending with himself ‘Rocket Martin’ at 1.53.106, passing through Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha, 1.53.794), Viñales (1.53.267) and the fast Zarco (1.53.263), which, in its last turn, was about to make this historic April 3, 2021 bitter for the Madrid pilot, who has once again placed a powerful Ducati, Pramac’s ‘satellite’, at the head of the second grid of the season like the Italian did ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, with a better time, yes, 1.52.772, last Saturday. The reason for the time difference is the strong headwind in Losail today.

Viñales, satisfied with the third place

Viñales, great, immense, winner of the first grand prix of the season, last Sunday, also in Losail, acknowledged yesterday that “the first ‘quali’ tire was a disaster and, luckily, I had a second chance. And, yes, we already know that the Ducati fly here and that tomorrow (for today), being first and second, both Martin What ZarcoThey will try to escape but my third place, this second front row, is fantastic and it gives me to continue fighting for the podium and, who knows, I can still repeat the triumph ”.

As for the other favorites from tomorrow’s race, Jack miller (Ducati), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and ‘Pecco‘ Bagnaia (Ducati), protagonists last Sunday, will start from the second row. AND Aleix Espargaró, who continues to shine with his Aprilia, will lead the third row where a discreet Joan Mir (Suzuki) and his partner Alex Rins (Suzuki), who still don’t do good qualis on Saturdays.

Rossi doesn’t lift his head

The crisis of the veteran Italian driver Valentino rossi (Yamaha), 42 years old and with nine world titles, is still current, because yesterday, in a horrible ‘quali’, the ‘Doctor’ was not able, not only to get into the first ranks, as he did, he does now seven days in the wake of his friend ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (‘Vale’ started fourth in the Qatar GP, which opened the season), but could only beat Lorenzo Salvadori, Suzuki test driver. Rossi will be released today penultimate.

For its part, the first Moto3 starting line will be led by the winner of last Sunday, Jaume Masia (KTM, 2.05.913 minutes), followed by Jeremy Alcoba (Honda) and Gabriel Rodrigo (Honda), while, in Moto2, the mighty Sam lowes (Kalex, 1.59.055) has returned to the ‘pole’ and will share the first row with Remy gardner (Kalex) and Marco Bezzecchi (Kalex).