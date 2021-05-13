Rocket League will also come to mobile phones | Gaming

A presentation by Epic Games reveals that Rocket League will also be released on mobile phones (leaked during the Epic Games and Apple trial).

Epic Games bought Psyonix in 2019, the creators of the successful Rocket League. It’s still hugely popular, but Rocket League is almost six years old now, so Epic has plans in place to revitalize the game, retain its players, and win new ones. Much of that strategy for mobile phones, where you plan to take the game twice.

A few weeks ago, Rocket League Sideswipe was announced, a mobile spin-off with simplified gameplay, in 2D, adapted to the touch screen. However, it appears that there are also plans to bring Rocket League, the original game, to mobile devices. The information comes from an Epic Games submission, dated summer 2020 and “highly confidential,” that has been leaked during Epic Games’ trial against Apple, which began this week.

According to this slide, Rocket League continues to grow (It had the highest number of active monthly players that year, it is not known if 2019 or 2020), and “two new products are on the horizon for mobiles.” One of them is that Rocket League 2D (at that time it did not have a definitive title), and another is Rocket League “Next”, that is, the new generation version of Rocket League which features cross-play and cross-progression on all platforms, consoles, PC, and also mobile.

The slide set the date for the second quarter of 2021 for a mobile beta, although it could have been delayed (it also estimated a beta for Rocket League Sidwsipe for 2020, and this has not been the case).

That same presentation also mentioned undisclosed Fortnite content, including possible skins for Samus, Naruto, or The Rock. Precisely, there have already been two crossovers between Rocket League and Fortnite, and it is likely that there will be more in the future. Remember that since September 2020 Rocket League is free to play.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.