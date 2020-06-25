It seems like yesterday when Psyonix came up with the idea to put football and cars together and make it work as a video game but they have already passed five years. Rocket league is on its anniversary and will celebrate it with a special event that will begin on next June 30 and in which the players will be able to obtain exclusive unique objects.

On their website they have detailed the events in which you can participate to get those objects. To begin with, from June 30, you will receive balloons after playing online matches. Those balloons can redeem at the item shop (remember that almost a year ago the decision was made to remove the loot boxes from the game) for exclusive items inspired by Rocket league and in Psyonix like Psyonix II wheels, or by experience points to advance in the Rocket Pass. There is also a possibility for players to get up to five Golden Eggs which may include objects from Champion Series 1, 2, 3 and 4.

In addition to all this they return to Rocket league two classic game modes like the Spike rush and the 2v2 Heatseeker while this 5th anniversary event lasts. Spike rush will start on June 30th Starting at 4:00 p.m., Spanish time and the July 6th at the same time. 2v2 Heatseeker the witness will collect the same July 6 at 6:00 p.m. in the afternoon and the July 13, also at that same time. The last days to spend the balloons and get the items, the Redemption Period, will go from July 13 at 6:00 p.m. from afternoon to July 16 at 11:00 p.m. from Spain.

Source

See also

Related