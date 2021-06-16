Rocket Lab works on two spacecraft for Mars

06/16/2021 at 2:11 PM CEST

Rocket Lab is primarily known for its orbital flights. However, its first interplanetary efforts are about to pay off. The startup has secured a contract to build two spacecraft for ESCAPADE (Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers), a mission selected by NASA to study how the solar wind erodes the atmosphere of Mars and changes the planet’s climate.

The Twin Photon spacecraft, nicknamed Blue and Gold, travel and orbit Mars for a year while pursuing its main scientific goals. The Photon vehicles will fuse Rocket Lab-designed Curie propulsion.

It will be outfitted with the very latest in star charts, jet wheels, deep space navigation transceivers and “other subsystems” to help you navigate deep space and conduct science around the Red Planet. They are expected to launch in 2024 aboard a NASA-supplied commercial rocket, provided they pass a design review in late June and a confirmation review in July.

NASA chose ESCAPADE as one of three missions in its “Small Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration” (SIMPLEx) program., which aims to reduce the cost of interplanetary science and make it more accessible. This should be a huge blow to Rocket Lab if all goes well. Up to now, NASA has relied on higher-profile teams like SpaceX and Blue Origin for public-private collaborations like this one.: ESCAPADE could lead to more and greater deals, particularly for interplanetary flights. This is, of course, assuming that Rocket Lab will be able to put past launch failures behind and gain the long-term trust of NASA.