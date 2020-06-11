Rocket Lab is an American aerospace company with a subsidiary in New Zealand whose mission is to develop cost-effective and light commercial orbital launch services. Electron is a two-stage disposable orbital launch vehicle, developed by the aerospace.

Postponed since March by the COVID – 19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the so-called Don’t Stop Me Now rocket is now ready for launch.

Electron

‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ is a carpool mission that takes multiple satellites into orbit for three different clients.

The ElectronAt 17 meters high, 1.2 in diameter, and a launch weight of 12,250 kg, it is a three-stage rocket built entirely of carbon fiber. Its engine, printed in 3D.

Among others ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ will launch ANDESITE, a small satellite built by students at Boston University to study Earth’s magnetic field.

The satelite M2 Pathfinder It will also travel in orbit on ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’. The mission is a collaboration between the University of New South Weals, Canberra Space and the Australian government. The satellite will demonstrate the ability of a software-based on-board radio to operate and reconfigure while in orbit.

The company’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Know’ mission is named after Rocket Lab board member Scott Smith, a Queen fan who died in February. Queen’s song of the same name was Smith’s favorite.

The launch was broadcast from here. Theoretically it should have been released tonight, but finally the launch was canceled due to the wind.

