Rocket Lab to send two NASA spacecraft to Mars

New Zealand’s Rocket Lab has been chosen for one of NASA’s upcoming missions to Mars. Rocket Lab has won a NASA contract to manufacture two probes that will be sent to Mars in the ESCAPADE mission. In addition to fulfilling the mission for NASA, Rocket Lab aims to demonstrate that interplanetary missions can cost millions and not billions.

The ESCAPADE mission is scheduled to launch in 2024. The objective of ESCAPADE is to see how the solar wind affects the atmosphere of the red planet, in order to have a better understanding of how its climate evolved over time. The main mission is expected to last one year.

The profitable approach

NASA has decided to give Rocket Lab a shot for this mission to Mars. If previously you have always worked with the greats of the industry or building the probes yourself, this time you have opted for a company that until now has focused on small rockets. Rocket Lab however is growing, they recently announced that they will also enter the market for large rockets and interplanetary missions.

What Rocket Lab will make available to NASA are two Photon probes. These artifacts are intended for space exploration and have a number of advantages over other competitors. The first of these may be the speed of construction. The two units are expected to be ready in less than three years, while generally these types of probes take easily a decade to build.

On the other hand we have the price, Rocket Lab has not revealed what the cost of the mission will be, although promises a considerable reduction in costs. Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab, says that “Interplanetary science missions have traditionally cost hundreds of millions of dollars and have taken up to a decade to come to fruition. Our Photon spacecraft for ESCAPADE will demonstrate a more cost-effective approach to planetary exploration that will increase the scientific community’s access to our Solar System. ” in the official statement.

The two Photon probes it is expected to take about 11 months to reach Mars, where they will establish elliptical orbits around the planet. To reach Mars, the Photon probes use Rocket Lab’s Curie propulsion system. This system has been used previously and we first saw it on a mission to propel two CubeSats into a circular orbit of Earth in 2018. Rocket Lab is also there developing a more powerful system called HyperCurie.

NASA is expected to give the green light to the ESCAPADE mission design in July this year, beginning when Rocket Lab will build the two Photon probes for Mars. If the mission is successful, Rocket Lab will demonstrate that low-cost interplanetary missions are possible, showing that you don’t have to go big to go far.

