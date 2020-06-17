NBC will recover ‘Rockefeller Plaza’, one of its most mythical sitcoms, seven years after its outcome. The protagonists of the acclaimed comedy will meet in an event that will also serve as a revival -Remote recorded by the conjuncture caused by the coronavirus- and presentation of the upfronts of the chains of the NBCUniversal group.

Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey at ‘Rockefeller Plaza’

The interpreters who will star in this hour-long reunion will be Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer, as indicated by TVLine. All of them will return to the characters they incarnated throughout seven seasons.. In addition, these well-known faces will receive the visit of some of the stars of channels like NBC, USA Network or Syfy.

The premiere of the special ‘Rockefeller Plaza’ will take place on Thursday, July 16 on NBC. Later, it will be broadcast linearly on Syfy, USA Network, CNBC, Bravo, E! and Oxygen, and will also be available on Peacock, the company’s streaming platform, on July 17. Throughout the broadcast NBCUniversal’s plans for the 2020-21 season will be revealed, anticipating the unpublished titles and the returns that will be seen in the coming months.

Exceptional resource

With this strategy, NBCUniversal secures an attractive space to offer its upfronts despite the complex situation posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, NBC had turned to the specials to offer a ‘Parks and Recreation’ comeback also produced remotely, and which serves as an encouraging background for relying on the ‘Rockefeller Plaza’ revival.