Tuesday May 5, 2020, p. 7

Madrid. After more than 35 years in newsstands, the Spanish music magazine Rockdelux announced its closure due to the widespread crisis experienced by the print press, in addition to the brutal slap of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s over. After more than 35 years (celebrated with the 200-page special published last November), the magazine says goodbye, the publication announced on its website.

A small publishing house like Rockdelux’s, he says, depended on a balance between sales in positions, increasingly scarce, and advertising revenue, a balance that has been cracking for years.

Guide to rock, pop and new musical trends in Ibero-America published by a small publisher, the project was undermined by the widespread crisis that the print press has been experiencing for a long time, the text explained.

The unexpected blow of the coronavirus pandemic is a brutal slap that makes the project even more unfeasible, the magazine noted. His latest issue, 394, published in May, contains articles from his fifty regular collaborators with recommendations for confinement in force since March 14 in Spain.

The publication used to include a disc with the music it analyzed on its pages. “If we used to talk about precariousness, in the vast world of the network it is expanding and increasing: a digital magazine, right now, is only viable, highlighting a return to that unpaid amateurism that we have always fought against,” he said.

We are leaving with our heads held high, with the satisfaction of a job well done and with the sadness of not being able to continue doing it, added the magazine, which admitted having fostered debates and provoked criticism with its very particular and not complacent musical journalism.

