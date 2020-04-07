A large number of musicians from Rock from the national scene (from Galicia to Andalusia, from Madrid to Navarra, from Levante to Euskadi) come together in the distance, with the song “TIC Tac”, to show its support to all the professionals who fight this pandemic and to those affected by the virus.

Marcos Molina (Voice and Guitar in Screaming In Silence), Mario García (Voice in Truce), Pedro (Guitar and voice in The Fugue, Razkin), Fernando Madina (Voice and Bass in Repeat offenders), Sherpa (Voice and Bass in Red Baron Y The Barons) Naiara Ruz (Voice), Balta (Voice and Guitar in The Disbanded), Fernando Montesinos (Bassist and Voices in Howitzer, Damn Jägger), David Ruiz (Bass in Truce), Gorka Pastor (piano and string in THC, Boni, Zetak, Razkin), Kurty (Bass and backing vocals in Screaming In Silence), Adrián Torreira (Guitar in Truce), Sócrates Lopez (Guitars in Screaming In Silence), Manolo Arias (Guitar in Beautiful Beast, Niagara, Atlas, Wall, Engines, Wildebeest, …), Javi Maneiro (Voice in Heredeiros da Crus), Javi Sanmartín (Sound Mixing Technician and Master in Sound XXI) and Rubén Rodriguez (Video Edition in Photo Erre).

Mario Garcia (Voice and guitar of Truce) Works in a hospital. “Everything came up a bad hospital night … not being able to sleep … a melody … a few verses … the idea arises … a few calls … and this is the result of a handful of friends who work with their gangs Rock, that together we have shaped this song, in order to reach all those who, in one way or another, are working hard in these difficult times and convey our support and admiration ”.