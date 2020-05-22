Hello everyone! Above all, we hope you are well.

Thank you for the solidarity and responsible response that you are showing in the face of this health emergency situation. Thanks to all the people who are developing essential works. Their delivery day after day is essential to help solve this pandemic.

Thank the messages of support that you send us daily in these difficult times for all and very difficult for us. You continue to make Rock Fest one of the most recognized Rock festivals on the planet and as we tell you every year we thank you millions for granting us the privilege of organizing it.

Heartfelt thanks to Santa Coloma de Gramenet gave us all the confidence in 2014 and welcomes us year after year, its City Council, shops and supplier companies, all the staff who put their “grain of sand” working in the festival and citizens that Rock Fest feels like something of its own.

Due to the health crisis caused by COVID 19 and due to the exceptional situation that makes it impossible to celebrate “great festivals and events with a large influx of public” this summer:

ROCK FEST BARCELONA 2020, is POSTPONED to July 1-2-3, 2021

Tickets purchased for Rock Fest 2020 are valid for the 2021 festival. Our priority objective has always been the safety of all the people who are part of the festival. Emphasize that we do not contemplate in any case the cancellation, but our responsibility is to guarantee the celebration of the festival with maximum security for all.

We have been working on it for a long time, much more than you imagine. Postponing the festival for a year keeping the headliners and most artists is much more complicated than organizing it. For this reason, the postponement announcement is now made.

In the coming weeks, we will announce the 2021 lineup, distribution by days, and new confirmations!

We want to see you all on July 1-2-3, 2021 in Can Zam, when this is all over. In the meantime, take good care of yourself and take care of others.

As Lemmy would say: “Fuck the Virus! We are Rock Fest and we will play Rockn’Roll again! ».

Thanks to everyone!