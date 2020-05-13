Rocíitodaughter ofRocío Juradoand mother ofRocío Flores, has decided to break his silence in “Hello”, which announces the interview on the cover along with a photo of the protagonist “at a time of great changes”. They do not reveal anything else, just a phrase from the report: “Fidel and I have had 20 years of glorious confinement.” Whatever he says inside, what is clear is that Rociíto speaks to silence his daughter, in the middle of a television contest in the Caribbean. She is in “Survivors”, where on several occasions she has claimed without much success a contact with her mother, with whom she has not spoken for years and has repeatedly given birth.

Another photo sneaks onto the cover, that ofAlfonso MerlosandAlexia Rivas. On a walk, with a dog and very caramelized. This means that the most famous trio of the quarantine, that of “Merlos Place”, has resulted in a happy duo. The couple are still confined together in his house, as half of Spain could know weeks ago. More photos: that ofMeghan Markleand his sonArchie, who is one year old, makes an excuse for “Hello” to tell the secrets of his new mansion in Beverly Hills.MalúHe goes out into the street and does it with a black mask, but this is not the important thing, but they wanted to discover in his fingers a ring, perhaps an engagement withAlbert Rivera. What is clear is that in a few days they will both see their baby’s face. Something else will have to waitAlexandra Rosemarygranddaughter ofAdolfo Suarez, who according to “Hello” is expecting a girl and this one will be called as her failed mother,Mariam. For those who are still confined,Eugenia Silvashe has some tips on how to stay pretty. Everything, inside the magazine, which is delivered to the newsstand on Sunday along with LA NUEVA ESPAÑA.

“Lecturas” is still delivered to “Survivientes”, one of the many television programs that nurtures its pages. In this caseFani, former contestant, tells things about the island and its temporary tenants, such as the peculiar Avilés, who he believes “has to go to the psychologist.” He also charges against Rocío Flores andAna María Aldón, grandmother’s wife of the first.Paz Padillareturns to “Save me” and apparently has its pluses and minuses withCharlotte Slide, with which he shares the presentation work.Ana Obregondoes not leave neither sun nor his son to spareAlex, admitted to Barcelona for cancer. ANDCarmen LambHe admits in an interview in “Lecturas” (which is shared on Saturday with LA NUEVA ESPAÑA) that he has been very afraid to learn that he suffers from coronavirus.

The Merlos and Rivas duo also jumps to the cover of “Semana”, in a photo that is also out for a walk but on a different day and in a different pose. “We are supporting each other,” they say in unison. The magazine says that problems return to the life ofIsabel Pantoja(if they ever left) and she’s worried. TheQueen Letiziait doesn’t stop. And this week he put on his mask, his vest and went to spend the day with the Red Cross volunteers. The family grows at homeDavid Bisbal, who announces that he will be a dad again withRosanna Zanetti: “We cannot be happier”.

In “Diez Minutos” they give court toLuis Miguel Rodriguez, better known in the world of faranduleo as “El Chatarrero”. The only thing she has thought of is talking about her two most ex-girlfriends in the media:Carmen Martínez Bordíu and Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada. “They don’t know how to be alone,” says the businessman. Queen Letizia and Bisbal’s extended family are also the focus of the magazine, which has spoken to a former contestant kicked out of Masterchef,Saray Cheek, who complains that they went “with the knife” for her.

