Rocío Sánchez del Río, the most ardent photos of the former Acapulco Shore

After his participation in the reality show of MTV, Acapulco Shore, the fame of Rocío Sánchez del Río It has been on the rise in its different social networks, where it holds captive more than a million followers, whom it conscious with tremendous postcards that it usually hangs on these platforms.

The beautiful model and Mexican influencer continues to cause a sensation after participating in the sixth and seventh seasons of this controversial reality show, where she was featured for her daring moments and her heated lawsuit with Brenda Zambrano, another of the participants with the strongest temperament, although after all it was cleared as a ‘screen’ to generate more ratings on the show.

“Always maintain simplicity, be humble and remember that you have your feet on the ground and your head in heaven”, is one of the mottos of the model.

Who is Rocío Sánchez del Río?

Rocío Sánchez was born on July 17, 1998 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and the followers of the reality show still have great affection for her country.

for the controversial mansion.

Rocío began her career as a model at the age of 12, participating from a very young age in beauty pageants, first representing her municipality and then her state.

In 2012 he was crowned Teen Puerto Vallarta, Teen Jalisco 2013 and Teen Universe Jalisco in 2014.

In 2015 she won as Queen Intercontinental Mexico and First Lady Intercontinental 2015.

In 2021, Rocío confirmed that she would not be part of the cast of the eighth season, because she had several projects at the door that she preferred to give priority to, although she left open the possibility of joining this season in the future.

