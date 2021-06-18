Rocío Monasterio: “We have to close Telemadrid”

The full investiture of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has entered this Friday in its second day. In your turn to speak, Rocío Monastery It has started with a “they did not listen to us” to the Popular Party in reference to the supposed ‘betrayal’ that Ciudadanos was going to commit and that made the coalition government jump, causing early elections to be called. Of the unsubstantiated plans of CS says the leader of Vox that they were notified. After a review of the recurring themes in the speech of the ultra-right formation, its spokesperson this day in the Madrid Assembly has gone on to launch a sentence on the public television network with which she has been very critical. “Telemadrid must be closed,” he said, addressing Ayuso. Although later he has commented that if that is not possible, then, they reduce their budget considerably.

Rocío Monasterio has openly and directly asked Isabel Díaz Ayuso to close Telemadrid. (Photo: Oscar Gonzalez / NurPhoto via .)

The reason why the Vox leader wants to end the regional chain is, according to her speech, economic. Argues in favor of closing the need to cut expenses. “We must continue reducing political spending, Mrs. Ayuso. That is why Telemadrid must be closed. Telemadrid must be closed because neither is it a public service, nor is it a necessary service For the people of Madrid, it is a bottomless pit that consumes tens of millions of euros each year. 74 million euros per year “, has begun to argue his request.

Next he has given one more piece of information about why the interest in closing the chain wondering adding that “Why do we Madrilenians have to pay out of pocket to those who insult us daily on television? “That said, Monasterio has asked that” if it cannot be closed immediately, its cost will have to be drastically reduced. ”

Just a few weeks ago, shortly after Ayuso won the elections, the news was published that the President of the Community of Madrid had the future of Telemadrid on your agenda more immediate policy and that, with the support of the extreme right, his government team was drawing up a plan of action. As published by Infolibre, the idea they are considering is to change the regulations in a way that would end up modifying the current address of the chain.

That information and the statements of this Friday from Monastery show once again that the future of Telemadrid is at stake and on the negotiating table of the future Executive of Ayuso. In fact, the chain was part of electoral decalogue of Vox, which asked “to limit the Community Government to 7 ministries and eliminate all public entities that perform functions that the central administration already does or can assume, starting with Telemadrid”.

As Infolibre recalls, Vox’s open war with the chain goes back a long way. In an interview in January 2020, the Monastery itself assured that the best thing for Telemadrid was to put it up for auction “while maintaining employment and jobs, and dedicate those 80 million euros to Education or to adapt universities to the job market. This It is what interests me and not so much Telemadrid, but this only Vox dares to say “. This Friday has directly requested its closure.

