Rocío Lara, Luis García’s wife, boasts tremendous physique in a swimsuit

Rocío Lara, the beautiful wife of the ex player Club América, Pumas and Chivas del Guadalajara, Luis García Postigo, left all his followers dazzled on social networks by hanging a photograph in which he showed off his great body dressed in a flirty swimsuit with which he prepares for the summer.

Roska Pérez, as she is known in the football world, posted a photo after going shopping with one of her friends, as they are already preparing for the start of the hot summer in Mexico, although this time the weather did not favor them, because at Seemingly the rain did not let them show off completely.

“Choosing a bikini for the rainy day,” wrote Dr. Garcia’s wife.

Roska Pérez has been working very hard in recent months on the physical aspect, as Rocío has been ‘documenting’ the entire discipline process she has adopted, hanging ‘evidence’ of her demanding exercise routines.

Doctor García’s wife is on the beaches of Acapulco to participate in the Spartan Mexico event, the number one obstacle course in the world, as they describe themselves.

Rocío will participate this June 18 and 19 in the event.

Who is Rocío Lara?

Rocío Lara is known in the football world for being the wife of Luis García, a commentator for V Azteca and a former professional soccer player. With Dr. García he forms a family with his three children; Mariano, Roberta and Luis.

