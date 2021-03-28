Rocío Flores’s relaxation plan before the second installment of Rocío Carrasco’s documentary is broadcast

Last Sunday, the devastating statements by Rocío Carrasco in the Rocío docuserie, telling the truth to stay alive have caused a media uproar throughout the week that has brought to the fore the separation between Carrasco and her daughter, Dew Flowers.

The young woman, who has acknowledged on social networks that she saw the first installment of the documentary, has decided to take a day of disconnection and relax before the broadcast of the second batch of episodes this Sunday, March 28.

As he has shown on his Instagram account, Flores has gone to his favorite beauty salon in Malaga to undergo a regenerating and moisturizing treatment for face, neck and décolleté.

Rocío Flores undergoes a moisturizing treatment in a beauty salon in Malaga. INSTAGRAM

Hours before, the young woman has taken advantage of being surrounded by her loved ones at such a delicate moment. As reported by Lecturas, Rocío Flores has visited the father’s house this Friday to be with Antonio David and his wife, Olga Moreno.

Flores has said goodbye to her before heading to Honduras to record the reality show Survivors, in which she also participated. He also wanted to be with his father, Antonio David, which this week has experienced a difficult situation after Mediaset has decided to dispense with him as a collaborator.

Her first reaction to her mother’s documentary series, Rocío Carrasco, was not long in coming this week. On Monday, the day after the broadcast of the first two episodes on Telecinco, the young woman published a video on her Instagram Stories to publicize that I had tried to contact With the program.

“I tried to go live during the broadcast of the program to explain something and to build a bridge once more, “said Rocío Flores. However, she explained that from the network”It did not seem opportune, it was not left to me… I only make this video so that people understand a little why I have not spoken, “he said last Monday.