Rocío Flores returns to face Olga Moreno in ‘Survivors’ and thinks about the imminent return of her mother to the sets

Once again, Telecinco broadcast Survivors: In No Man’s Land, the reality debate presented by Carlos Sobera. To the Rocío Flores attended as a collaborator, although he wanted to specify that he is going as a person who has participated in the contest and not as a defender of Olga Moreno, something that Antonio David’s own partner would have decided.

It was after Moreno emerged victorious in the reward test that Flores showed his joy: “I see her super well, she has fought like a jabata, I am super proud. I’ve seen Olga a lot better. I was worried, but it is true that now I find her much better. I’m calm about that part ”.

In addition, the young woman explained why she is not Moreno’s defender. “She did not get me into her defenders for whatever reasons she has. She had the people she wanted to defend her and she didn’t want me to be there ”. Later, and after the insistence of the presenter, he clarified that it was to protect her. “What Olga wants is that they do not judge her for me and for what is happening outside”, He commented in reference to the documentary by Rocío Carrasco and the information he exposes about Antonio David.

About Rocío Carrasco’s documentary

On the other hand, Flores explained how he feels about what will happen this Wednesday on that same set, when his mother sits down to answer all the questions that could have arisen after the emission of the first half of the chapters of Rocío: telling the truth to stay alive, the docuseries about the life of Rocío Carrasco’s daughter. The fact is especially remarkable, because it has been 20 years without offering interviews on sets.

“I say the same as I said the first day, I am not afraid of anything. You are free to say what you want. What I commented on Friday are the feelings I have. I think it was quite clear. I do not want people to mix Survivors with others. things. I expressed my feelings on Friday because I exploded and I wanted to do it. It came from within, and from here on I don’t have to say anything else, “he added later.

However, when returning to the set after another survival video, the young woman intervened again: “The same feelings that I expressed publicly on Friday, since I could not do it privately, I expressed them privately to my father. when I have considered it necessary or when something has not seemed right. I have had total freedom to sit with him and express it without further ado“he said, in a clear demonstration that his support for his father has not changed in the slightest.