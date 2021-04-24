Rocío Flores’ gesture in networks that shows which side she is on

Last Wednesday, Rocío Carrasco told live from the Telecinco set the episode of violence with her daughter, Dew Flowers, which was the reason why the relationship was broken between both. That link will not be resumed for now, according to Carrasco, because she still does not feel ready for it.

After that interview, Rocío Flores reappeared before the cameras of the photographers, avoiding the press and keeping silence. However, the young woman has remained active on her social networks, where she has shown her position through various images.

According to Lecturas, during his stay in Malaga Flores has visited Olga Moreno’s store, ‘Olé y Aén’, to see how everything was going while his father’s wife is participating in the latest edition of Survivors.

In this context, the young woman has published in her Stories two significant images of two garments: one hunter with the face of her grandmother, Rocío Jurado, and a bag with the face of Olga Moreno.

“I love your detailsThank you very much “, Flores has written in the image where she poses with the jacket that has the image of Rocío Jurado drawn on her back.

Rocío Flores poses with a jacket that has the face of Rocío Jurado, her grandmother, drawn on her back.

However, the memory of her grandmother contrasts with the second image, a declaration of intent by Rocío Flores. In this photograph, the young woman has shown a bag with Olga Moreno’s face.

Image of the bag with the face of Olga Moreno that Rocío Flores has shared on Instagram.

“He will freak out when he comes back and sees this piece of detail. Thank you for your involvement”, Flores has dedicated to the brand of both designs.

The gesture of Rocío Flores has been commented this Friday on the set of Sálvame by Jorge Javier Vázquez: “In this whole story, that you go out with an Olga bag is like giving your mother another glove,” said the presenter.