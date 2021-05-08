Rocío Flores files a complaint about the appearance of posters in Malaga with the face of Antonio David next to the word “abuser”

It seems that peace does not come to the house of the Flores family. After facing the testimony of Rocio Carrasco in his documentary series where accuses her ex-husband of having abused her both physically and psychologically, the former collaborator of Sálvame has had to face public criticism that various opinion leaders have launched from the media.

The life of Antonio David Flores has changed completely, so much so that he has also lost his job as a talk show host at Mediaset. However, this does not stop there, and it seems that the Flores family, especially Antonio David and Rocío, have had to face rejection from the public. This time the victim has been the father, whose face has appeared on several posters distributed by Malaga, the city in which you reside, next to the word “abuser.”

It seems that these cartels have appeared on the path that the former collaborator’s little daughter, Lola, does every day to go to school. According to Marta Riesco, reporter for The Ana Rosa Program, the parents of the girl’s companions have been in charge of removing the posters so that the thing did not go to major.

Dew Flowers has gone to a police station in Malaga to file a complaint for honor and damage both against his father and against the rest of the family. This episode could have particularly hurt the daughter of Antonio David and Olga Moreno, since the little girl is nine years old and is beginning to be aware of what is happening in her family.

Ana Rosa Quintana’s reaction

“To me I find it terrible what happened to Rocío Carrasco with the “feminazi” posters and it seems terrible to me that there are these posters. It’s reminding me of when people sat in front of the guillotine and they knitted while they watched the guillotine “, Ana Rosa commented. The collaborator has continued to condemn this type of action:” Neither Rocío Carrasco, nor Antonio David Flores. Let justice do what it has to do. We are in a state of law. ”

The rest of the collaborators have joined the public denunciation of Quintana and have reproached the attempt to involve the whole family in the media conflict. “The bad slob of putting him in the girl’s school path, that’s too much for others”, Miguel Ángel Nicolás has commented. Ana Rosa has shared that what the Flores family and Rocíito are suffering is harassment. “The public trials are very dangerous”, has sentenced the communicator.