Rocío Flores enjoys a few days of disconnection after her last blow to Rocío Carrasco

The media pressure that has been for Dew Flowers during these last weeks the broadcast of the documentary about her mother, Rocío Carrasco, has caused the young woman to a few days of disconnection away from the media and surrounded by her own.

As she herself has recognized in The Ana Rosa Program, where she works as a collaborator, for a few weeks now has stopped watching the documentary for their own well-being, seeing themselves surpassed by the situation. This has not prevented him from continuing to defend his father, Antonio David Flores, and his wife Olga Moreno, who is currently competing in the reality show Survivors.

This weekend, the young woman has put land in the middle and has opted for disconnect to the maximum from all the family conflict traveling to one of his favorite destinations.

“Magic places”, Rocío Flores has pointed out in an Instagram Storie where she shows her followers that she has traveled to Calahonda, in Mijas (Málaga). The daughter of Rocío Carrasco and Antonio David Flores has taught landscape of this coastal area of ​​Malaga with a panoramic view at sunset.

Image shown by Rocío Flores from the Calahonda area, in Mijas (Málaga). @ Rotrece / INSTAGRAM

As can be seen from his social media posts, Flores has traveled there on this weekend express trip to meet some good friends and recharge batteries in the face of your difficult personal situation.

This week, after the broadcast of episode 10 of the documentary in which Rocío Carrasco points to Olga Moreno as an accomplice of Antonio David in his plan to take away his children, Rocío Flores has defended to his father’s wife.

“I do not reflect Olga at all with the words with which she refers to her. Even, I think I should be quite grateful for the simple fact of having taken care of us, “Flores responded publicly.